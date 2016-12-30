School of Frock: Year-end Edition
'Tis the season when everyone is away "festivating" - as Mariah Carey recently coined - and the fashion goes frighteningly dry
JANELLE MONAE (B+)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon taping in New York City
Top and skirt: Tome
Shoes: Daniele Michetti
On anyone else, all the over-the-top pattern-clashing would look downright clownish.
But there has always been a method to Monae's signature black-and-white madness. I mean, there's no better time to sport Mickey Mouse ears than the holidays right?
PAMELA ANDERSON (B)
Top Model Belgium finale in Paris
Dress: Vivienne Westwood
Seeing her class it up in a pretty, elegant LBD and keeping those famous assets under wraps makes us almost forget about her Baywatch days.
Almost.
CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE (B-)
Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England
Coat: Hobbs
This Christmas coat is nothing to shout about compared to previous years, but going for burgundy and fur trim is a welcome change.
Bonus points for colour coordinating with little Charlotte.
KIM KARDASHIAN (C-)
Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve bash in Los Angeles
Dress: Rodarte
It's tight, it's shiny and it's low-cut, yet this gold metallic dress is a snooze by Kardashian standards, and those boots are a travesty.
Well, if she wanted to keep a low profile since the Paris robbery, she succeeded.
ALICIA KEYS (D)
The Voice Of Germany finale in Berlin
Dress: Not known
Keys may have kick-started the "no make-up" movement, but she should really follow that up with a "no bad clothes" campaign.