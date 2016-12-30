School of Frock: Year-end Edition

JANELLE MONAE (B+)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon taping in New York City

Top and skirt: Tome

Shoes: Daniele Michetti

On anyone else, all the over-the-top pattern-clashing would look downright clownish.

But there has always been a method to Monae's signature black-and-white madness. I mean, there's no better time to sport Mickey Mouse ears than the holidays right?

PAMELA ANDERSON (B)

Top Model Belgium finale in Paris

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TOPMODELBELGIUM

Dress: Vivienne Westwood

Seeing her class it up in a pretty, elegant LBD and keeping those famous assets under wraps makes us almost forget about her Baywatch days.

Almost.

CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE (B-)

Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England

PHOTO: AFP

Coat: Hobbs

This Christmas coat is nothing to shout about compared to previous years, but going for burgundy and fur trim is a welcome change.

Bonus points for colour coordinating with little Charlotte.

KIM KARDASHIAN (C-)

Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve bash in Los Angeles

PHOTO: TWITTER/KANYEWEST

Dress: Rodarte

It's tight, it's shiny and it's low-cut, yet this gold metallic dress is a snooze by Kardashian standards, and those boots are a travesty.

Well, if she wanted to keep a low profile since the Paris robbery, she succeeded.

ALICIA KEYS (D)

The Voice Of Germany finale in Berlin

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ALICIAKEYS

Dress: Not known

Keys may have kick-started the "no make-up" movement, but she should really follow that up with a "no bad clothes" campaign.