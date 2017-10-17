School Of Frock: Yellow has its moment on the red carpet

TESSA THOMPSON (A)

Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles

Gown: Schiaparelli

She plays tough Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the sequel, and let us just say we are slain. A glamorous, high-impact look for her biggest premiere yet. No question, Thompson is hitting it out of the galaxy.

CATE BLANCHETT (C+)

Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles

Dress: Gucci

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Given the psychedelic aesthetic of the sequel, I appreciate her commitment to the theme despite looking like a floating Christmas wrapper. But all that glitters is not gold when those things on her feet are like two lumps of coal.

JENNIFER CONNELLY (D)

Premiere of Only The Brave in Los Angeles

Coat, shorts and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Cosplaying as France's Louis XIV who forgot to put his pants on after using the loo is not so much about bravery but laugh-out-loud fashion victim foolishness. Those sad, droopy bloomers deserve to go into her movie's wildfire too.

KATE BOSWORTH (D)

Premiere of Jane in Los Angeles

Dress: Preen By Thornton Bregazzi

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Whoever came up with this sickly shade of baby poo yellow needs to stuff his face into it. Seeing how tortured and spliced the material already is, let us put the dress out of its misery and into the shredder to finish the job. Think of it as mercy killing.

LILLY SINGH (F)

Premiere of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Not known

How To Be A Bawse? Definitely not by taking sartorial shortcuts with 2-in-1 outfits such as this questionable workout-cum-pyjamas set. Sorry Lilly, this time we are laughing at you, not with you.