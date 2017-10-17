School Of Frock: Yellow has its moment on the red carpet
Yellow is having a moment on this week's red carpet but funny how it can go from yummy to yucky so quickly
TESSA THOMPSON (A)
Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles
Gown: Schiaparelli
She plays tough Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the sequel, and let us just say we are slain. A glamorous, high-impact look for her biggest premiere yet. No question, Thompson is hitting it out of the galaxy.
CATE BLANCHETT (C+)
Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Los Angeles
Dress: Gucci
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Given the psychedelic aesthetic of the sequel, I appreciate her commitment to the theme despite looking like a floating Christmas wrapper. But all that glitters is not gold when those things on her feet are like two lumps of coal.
JENNIFER CONNELLY (D)
Premiere of Only The Brave in Los Angeles
Coat, shorts and shoes: Louis Vuitton
Cosplaying as France's Louis XIV who forgot to put his pants on after using the loo is not so much about bravery but laugh-out-loud fashion victim foolishness. Those sad, droopy bloomers deserve to go into her movie's wildfire too.
KATE BOSWORTH (D)
Premiere of Jane in Los Angeles
Dress: Preen By Thornton Bregazzi
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Whoever came up with this sickly shade of baby poo yellow needs to stuff his face into it. Seeing how tortured and spliced the material already is, let us put the dress out of its misery and into the shredder to finish the job. Think of it as mercy killing.
LILLY SINGH (F)
Premiere of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Not known
How To Be A Bawse? Definitely not by taking sartorial shortcuts with 2-in-1 outfits such as this questionable workout-cum-pyjamas set. Sorry Lilly, this time we are laughing at you, not with you.