School of frock: Zendaya stands out in sea of black
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the biggest movie of the moment, and its red carpet premieres have got us talking too
ZENDAYA (A-)
Premiere of The Greatest Showman in New York City
Gown: Viktor & Rolf
There was a sea of black this past week, but this was the baddest of them all. Classic yet modern, sophisticated yet whimsical, Zendaya slays in the perfect ball gown for selling a circus-centric movie.
DITA VON TEESE (B+)
Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles
Gown: Jean Paul Gaultier
Another example of right dress at the right event on the right woman. She is giving us goth Princess Leia, in luxe black velvet and gold beading. Any chance J. J. Abrams can cast her as a new-generation, ultra-stylish Jedi in Episode IX?
DAISY RIDLEY (B)
Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London
Gown: Calvin Klein
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Let us be real, this is repurposed bin lining done Project Runway-style. But it is also the edgiest we have seen from Ridley since she broke out with The Force Awakens. The dark side suits her.
GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE (C)
Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London
Gown: Iris van Herpen
Hey Phasma, we hardly knew ya. Christie, on the other hand, is familiar to all Game Of Thrones fans, and it's a shock to the system to see her in anything but silver armour. Still, Brienne of Tarth deserves better than a very mouldy shower curtain.
DEMI LOVATO (F)
Jingle Ball in New York City
Top and pants: Not known
Double denim is bad enough. Double belts sound the death knell. Zippers running along both crotch and shins? Fashion harakiri. But there is no glory in this get-up, only misplaced guts.
