School of Frock: Zoe Saldana a true guardian of style

ZOE SALDANA (A-)

Premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in London

Dress: Ulyana Sergeenko

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

You'll hardly catch me gushing over LBDs, but at least this one has a Morticia Addams-meets-space queen twist - and works through the sheer power of Saldana. Love or loathe the bust cups, draped mesh sleeves and sculptural strangeness, I'm firmly in the former camp.

US singer Demi Lovato arrives for the Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2017. PHOTO: EPA DEMI LOVATO (B)

Time 100 Gala in New York

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik

Wonderful improvements have been made of late when it comes to Lovato's increasingly feminine style, and this is another example. The colour, shape and fit are great on her, but I wish she would tone down in the boobage department and lay off the tan as they detract from the overall elegance.

Actor Jaime King attends Marie Claire's 'Fresh Faces' celebration with an event sponsored by Maybelline at Doheny Room on April 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. PHOTO: AFP JAIME KING (D)

Marie Claire's Fresh Faces event in Los Angeles

Outfit: Johanna Ortiz

Kimono-inspired trends have never looked worse, and my eyes have never strained more.

This is so crazy, even Harley Quinn would know to stay away.

Janelle Monae. PHOTO: AFP JANELLE MONAE (D-)

Marie Claire's Fresh Faces event in Los Angeles

Dress: Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

Clutch: Edie Parker

Shoes: Schutz

Monae has evidently dropped the ball now that she doesn't have to plug Hidden Figures any more, but this much ugly is unjustifiable. You'd think she was at a recycling drive, judging from the random scraps of clashing fabrics stitched together. And didn't the "T-shirt under a dress" thing die off in the 90s?

Rebecca Hall attends 'The Dinner' premiere at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2017 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP REBECCA HALL (F)

Premiere of The Dinner in New York

Dress and shoes: Gabriela Hearst

Is this a hostage situation? Did she hit her head recently? Or maybe she lost a bet?

When faced with an ivory velvet dress with the droopiest, most unfortunate neckline in history, inconceivably paired with black hooves for shoes and a sheer turtleneck, perhaps the answer is all of the above.

You just feel pity.