School of Frock

Stranger Things star shows off style chops at 14

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, proves one is never too young to rule the red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 27, 2018 06:00 am

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (A-)

Brit Awards in London

Dress: Rodarte

Shoes: Tabitha Simmons

She's only 14, but the Stranger Things starlet is already showing off her fashion chops.

The black-and-white ruffle polka-dot frock is vintage-looking yet youthful, and also sweet and charming - just like Brown herself.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)

Premiere of Red Sparrow in London

Gown: Christian Dior

Just when the fashion house finally does right by its spokesmodel with this sexy, sparkly number - that subtle rainbow-hued skirt is really something - she literally messes it up by turning her hair into roadkill.

Hang on to such dresses JLaw, but lose the frizz.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

CAMILA CABELLO (C+)

Brit Awards in London

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Cabello kills two birds with one stone by giving her bedroom curtains - as well as her crotch and torso - a good airing.

It is a pretty colour, but pity about the design that makes her body look like a melting candle.

CAMILA CABELLO PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

ANNA FRIEL (D)

Brit Awards in London

Dress: Temperley London

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

The sheer insanity continues. Friel has lost both her mind and her lining - nothing else can explain leaving the house in a hideous naked dress so that everyone can see your bodysuit. I mean, what's the point again?

ANNA FRIEL PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

JAIME KING (F)

Runway to Red Carpet event hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Variety and Women's Wear Daily in Los Angeles

Dress and clutch: Christian Dior

This is what women would look like if they could moult. Still, we have no need to see King's underwear today, or any other day.

JAIME KING PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

 

