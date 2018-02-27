Stranger Things star shows off style chops at 14
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (A-)
Brit Awards in London
Dress: Rodarte
Shoes: Tabitha Simmons
She's only 14, but the Stranger Things starlet is already showing off her fashion chops.
The black-and-white ruffle polka-dot frock is vintage-looking yet youthful, and also sweet and charming - just like Brown herself.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)
Premiere of Red Sparrow in London
Gown: Christian Dior
Just when the fashion house finally does right by its spokesmodel with this sexy, sparkly number - that subtle rainbow-hued skirt is really something - she literally messes it up by turning her hair into roadkill.
Hang on to such dresses JLaw, but lose the frizz.
CAMILA CABELLO (C+)
Brit Awards in London
Gown: Ralph & Russo
Cabello kills two birds with one stone by giving her bedroom curtains - as well as her crotch and torso - a good airing.
It is a pretty colour, but pity about the design that makes her body look like a melting candle.
ANNA FRIEL (D)
Brit Awards in London
Dress: Temperley London
Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood
The sheer insanity continues. Friel has lost both her mind and her lining - nothing else can explain leaving the house in a hideous naked dress so that everyone can see your bodysuit. I mean, what's the point again?
JAIME KING (F)
Runway to Red Carpet event hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Variety and Women's Wear Daily in Los Angeles
Dress and clutch: Christian Dior
This is what women would look like if they could moult. Still, we have no need to see King's underwear today, or any other day.
