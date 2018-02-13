White is right for Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz makes white-hot return to the red carpet
PENELOPE CRUZ (A)
Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain
Gown: Atelier Versace
So what if she is wrapped in a fancy bejewelled waist trainer? Cruz is still white-hot in winter white. The fit is flawless, the silver embellishments add glamour and the whole effect is simply jaw-dropping.
DIANE KRUGER (B)
25th Trophees du Film Francais awards ceremony in Paris, France
Dress: Monse
Clutch: Olympia Le-Tan
Love how my favourite fashion plate continues to make off-kilter silhouettes look painfully cool. This deconstructed plaid jacket dress is something I'd want in my closet, then absolutely regret a minute later.
GRETA GERWIG (C-)
The Hollywood Reporter's sixth Annual Nominees Night in Los Angeles
Gown: Vintage Cardinali
Hooray for Gerwig for snagging the Best Director Oscar nomination. Too bad she can't dress to save her life during awards season. That boob bow is so clownishly big, you half expect it to squirt water if you get too close.
MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)
Season finale viewing party for The Four in Los Angeles
Dress: Halston Heritage
Clutch: Emm Kuo
Shoes: Steve Madden
She is a retro-loving 24-year-old goody two shoes, so everything about this get-up reeks of a hostage situation. It is like she is forced into a repurposed bathrobe, revealing her bra and wearing boots with satin - at gunpoint.
HALSEY (F)
Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show in New York City
Bodysuit, pants and shoes: Tom Ford
Her desire for attention is getting so tiresome, I am seconds away from snoozing. The leotard is cut too high, the trousers ride too low, and it is all too cheap. It even makes Yeezy clothes look like couture.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now