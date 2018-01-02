Zendaya is star style of 2017

ZENDAYA (A)

Premiere of The Greatest Showman in Sydney

Gown: Moschino

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

If Hugh Jackman is the Greatest Showman, then chameleonic co-star Zendaya is 2017's Greatest Show-woman in red carpetry.

This butterfly-print statement gown is the perfect way to cap off her successful year, as her stunning style metamorphosis is complete and she takes flight.

KATRINA KAIF (A-)

Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai

Gown: Reem Acra

Pretty in pink. The embellished strapless tulle confection may be a safe choice, but when Kaif looks this resplendent in it, the Disney princess in us cannot help but approve.

MEGHAN MARKLE (B)

The Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England

Coat: Sentaler

Bag: Chloe

Hat: Philip Treacy

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Meet the new Midas. Only Markle's magic touch can turn a beret resembling the poop emoji into something quite chic.

She exudes subdued sophistication, and I appreciate the matchy-matchy touches of chocolatey brown.

CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE (B)

The Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England

Coat: Miu Miu

Hat: Lacorine

Shoes: Tod's

Catherine is not about to let her soon-to-be sister-in-law put her in the shade, so she steals some of the spotlight back with a fantastically festive velvet-trimmed, green-and-red tartan coat and unexpected fur hat.

Can't wait for these royal fashionistas to battle it out this new year.

NOOMI RAPACE (D+)

Premiere of Bright in Tokyo

Top, pants and shoes: Louis Vuitton

We have seen how a similar design completely destroyed Jennifer Connelly's cred, and even someone as kooky as Rapace cannot make Louis Vuitton's offensive Spring 2018 collection remotely palatable. It is time for celebs to burn those massive "nursing bras" in protest.