Air stewardess stint helped Kimberly Chia's style take flight

Local actress Kimberly Chia has officially returned to acting after a two-year stint as an air stewardess.

The 22-year-old, best known for starring in Channel 8 dramas On The Fringe 2011, Don't Stop Believin' and World At Your Feet, told The New Paper: "It was something I had always wanted to try, and there was an opportunity two years ago when I felt like I needed a different experience from acting. I needed a change of environment to learn from and grow in."

Although she enjoyed jet-setting around the world, she missed acting.

The good news for Chia's some 129,000 Instagram followers is that she will be part of an upcoming online sitcom produced by local entertainment agency NoonTalk Media, due to premiere this year.

Having acted since she was 13, the former child model has worked with various stylists for her outfits onstage and at events, gleaning style and beauty tips from experts over time.

Her biggest fashion and beauty inspiration is US singer-actress Selena Gomez.

Chia said: "I have been a fan since (Gomez's 2007-2012 Disney Channel TV sitcom) Wizards Of Waverly Place... I have seen her style change from when she was younger to now. It is something I'm trying to do and embody as well... to dress more feminine and mature like her."

However, it was only after being an air stewardess did her fashion sense take flight.

Chia said: "Travelling (exposed me to) fashion. I saw different kinds of styles and learnt how to match different kinds of clothes. It made me feel like I should try more styles, and then I started buying more fashionable things."

The one thing you can always find in her closet is a crop top.

"I really like crop tops because they suit me... About 60 per cent of my tops are crop tops," she said.

However, Chia has not really settled on a look. She said: "I am still experimenting and figuring (trends) out, still trying to see what suits me (best)."

CASUAL KIMBERLY

Sporting a high-neck crop top from Express Bus Terminal underground shopping centre in Seoul and a denim skirt from Spanish fashion label Pull & Bear (bought in London), Chia has certainly had her closet open to the world of fashion.

Paired with pink Timberland boots, this outfit is what Chia would wear for a day of adventure.

She said: "Even if my outfit is plain, people on the street will compliment my shoes, saying they are cute."

She said they are also comfortable, "so if there is a last-minute decision to hike", she can go anywhere in this outfit.

In fact, Chia wore this get-up during a road trip in California last October, where she visited the Santa Monica Pier and Griffith Observatory.

PROFESSIONAL KIMBERLY

A white cut-out top from a street shop in Jakarta, dark blue jeans from Dutch clothing company G-Star Raw and a black leather jacket from a shop in Taiwan make up the "simple but practical" ensemble that Chia wears to auditions.

Going monochrome also allows her to stay on the "safe side".

However, she still likes to add a pop of colour, courtesy of these bold purple platform sneakers from Puma.

She said: "When you wear heels, you walk and feel different - you are more confident. That applies for platforms too."

GLAM KIMBERLY

She is a fan of Australian clothing brand Forever New, and this navy blue off-shoulder dress - paired with dark silver heels from Aldo - is one of her favourite buys.

She said: "I like that it does not show much skin, but it is still sexy."

And as someone who does not often wear "dressy accessories", Chia said formal occasions such as weddings and galas are the occasions to sport her earrings and bracelets from Spanish jewellery brand Arte.

BOLD KIMBERLY

She may look absolutely radiant in this custom red cheongsam with lace overlay and thigh-high side slitsthat she donned for a Chinese New Year fan meet a few years ago.

But Chia said she would not dare wear it when she goes visiting come Feb 16.

"My mum will be encouraging, but I think this is too bold and bright for me," she said with a laugh.

"A lot of trendy outfits nowadays have a bit of a traditional element. If this had a halter neck and was not a full-on cheongsam, I would wear it."