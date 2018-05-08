Ase Wang, 36, feels sexier now than when she was younger

Local model-actress Ase Wang, 36, feels sexier now than when she first burst onto the local showbiz scene back in 2000 with Channel 5 teen drama Spin.

Before that, she began her modelling career for Singapore FHM at 18, and made it to the men's magazine's Sexiest Women of Asia list for five consecutive years.

Wang, who shuttles between Bangkok and Singapore, told The New Paper: "I feel sexier now than when I was younger. It stems from the fact that I am now a woman (and not a girl). I have grown more confident, and I know what I want and what works for me."

Wang's Instagram feed - which boasts 183,000 followers - features her effortlessly oozing sex appeal and showing off her jaw-dropping figure in bikinis, lingerie, athleisure outfits and various states of undress.

When asked if it is tough to live up to her bombshell image, Wang - whose father is Chinese-Singaporean and mother Swedish - said with a shrug: "I don't make an effort to be sexy. I don't look at an outfit and say I want to be sexy."

Starring as the lovable and funny Chloe on Channel 5's long-running drama Tanglin, Wang curates all her Instagram looks without the help of a stylist.

While her personal style has evolved from casual wear to gowns for red-carpet events, she said: "I like playing around with fashion but I am not good at following rules and I don't care about trends."

She has 150 pairs of shoes, mostly heels or sneakers.

HER IDOL

One look she definitely followed was from her idol Jennifer Lopez's early 2000s "Jenny from the Block" phase.

"I (still) love her New York-Bronx look. She does ghetto and glam so well, and I hope to be like her," said Wang, who is crazy about streetwear.

But she admitted having her fair share of fashion fails.

Wang described her worst style moment as her "grunge funk phase" at 16, when she wore tie-dye shirts, punk pants and leather jackets.

She recounted: "I had piercings, a nose ring and dark red and purple highlights in my hair. I also plucked my eyebrows really thin. It was all just a phase I needed to get rid off."

Wang also nearly ruined her hair from constantly blow-drying it for photo shoots, leaving it dry and brittle.

While she might have damaged her mane then, she now boasts a head full of luscious locks, and is good enough for her to become the first brand ambassador for French haircare and skincare brands Phyto and Lierac.

She has been taking Phyto's Phytophanere Dietary Supplement - which is meant to support healthier hair - twice daily for the past five years and the Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray as her hair can get flat.

She said: "Having healthy hair is life-changing. The products make your hair look so good and don't contain silicon.

"They use a natural and holistic approach to healing your hair and scalp and use only the best ingredients to make your hair healthy and gorgeous."

She added: "I am a huge fan of Lierac's Premium with black orchid series as I have dry skin, especially due to frequent travelling and late nights filming, so I will use the Lierac Premium Elixir Sumptuous Oil, which does miracles for my skin."

SEXY ASE

When it comes to fashion, Wang is not afraid of repeating looks.

She previously wore this burgundy bustier dress from Thai fashion brand Vickteerut at last year's Elle Fashion Weekin Thailand.

Naming the outfit as one of her favourites, she said it is "effortlessly sexy and elegant".

To add some bling, she paired it with a metallic clutch she received as a gift and a rose gold Cartier love bracelet. She topped her look off with vintage Yves Saint Laurent heels from Hong Kong.

SPORTY ASE

Decked in Nike from head to toe, Wang always pays attention to what she wears - even when she hits the gym three to four times a week.

Her current obsessions are pastel-hued atheleisure wear such as this pink top and marble leggings.

She quipped: "I think it is imporant to look cute even when I exercise or travel."

BOSS ASE

Wang founded a chain of boxing studios, Box Hiit by Ase Wang, in Thailand in 2016.

So this navy pinstripe midriff-baring cropped top and cuffed pants from Thai designer Vatanika, black Louis Vuitton pumps and sunglasses would be perfect for business dinners and events.

She said: "This has a touch of sexy, modernity and sophistication. I feel just like a boss lady."

CASUAL ASE

Her wardrobe must-haves are a white tank top from James Perse and blue jeans from American Eagle Outfitters.

"I am a jeans kind of girl. They are comfy, functional and effortless," said Wang, who has more than 60 pairs.

To add a pop of colour, she completed her ensemble with a colourful scarf from Zara.