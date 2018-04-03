Desmond Tan experiments with styles as he's an explorer at heart

It has been a decade since local actor Desmond Tan made his acting debut, after finishing runner-up in Star Search 2007.

Not only has his image changed drastically over the years, his personal style has also evolved, so much so he is now considered one of the most stylish male artists at Mediacorp.

From his Star Search days when he was into flamboyant Japanese fashion and had long flowing hair, he is looking more mature and suave now, as befitting his heart-throb status.

Tan, 31, told The New Paper about his earlier style: "It was loud and in your face. Some people thought it was a mess and it was crazy."

Now, he describes his style as clean, comfortable and effortlessly chic.

"It is more conservative and people can accept it more," he said.

Tan's current obsession is oversized clothing and sneakers, both of which contribute to a relaxed and casual look.

He revealed that half his wardrobe is filled with about 30 oversized shirts and jackets, and he has close to 60 pairs of sneakers.

However, as his 183,000 Instagram followers can attest to, Tan can also be quite the fashion chameleon.

He said he is an adventurer at heart and is always seeking to experiment with different kinds of looks.

"I love exploring. Exploring is the word for me. For the past decade, I have been trying out different things, and I have not stopped switching between looks. As an actor, I enjoy changing from image to image."

After making a name for himself as a leading man on Channel 8, Tan is returning to English-language shows after previously appearing in Spouse For House (2014-2015) and Mata Mata: A New Generation (2015).

He is currently starring in the fourth season of crime drama Code Of Law as Derek, a serial killer. It airs on Channel 5 on Mondays at 10pm.

Tan relished this departure from his good guy image, saying: "I have come to a point in my career where I just want to try different roles. I thought it would be interesting and challenging.

"It was fun as I needed to learn more about the psychological state of mind of this character. I did quite a lot of research online about serial killers. I watched their interviews, documentaries and tried to understand their mentalities and hobbies."

Tan said the character - whose modus operandi is to don a black apron whenever he murders someone - is a seemingly normal and well-adjusted man, but one who harbours a dark secret.

He said jokingly: "This role is not really going to affect my style because I don't see myself wearing an apron."

STREET DESMOND

Tan likes to spice things up with a little quirkiness now and then, like this ensemble that was worn to the Singapore Fashion Week last year.

The bold patterns of the button-down shirt and boots, both from Prada, immediately captured attention.

Tan said: "My stylist picked it out for me, and I really like how unique this outfit is."

CASUAL DESMOND

Even when he was at the airport (en route to the Asean-Japan Television Festival last year), Tan still looked sharp as ever in a Hugo Boss blazer and Fendi sunglasses.

He said: "I had wanted to wear white sneakers, but I realised it kind of looks good with red."

Ever the fashionista who pays close attention to his image, he added: "I make sure I look good at every occasion, maybe except when I am going to the hawker centre."

PARTY DESMOND

The 1.82m-tall hunk teases by unbuttoning his Sandro shirt, exuding a laid-back vibe with his favourite wardrobe staple - white sneakers. Tan recalled: "It was an outdoor event and it was hot. So I unbuttoned one or two buttons to chill a little bit. That became a habit afterwards."

FORMAL DESMOND

Decked in Prada from head to toe, he is meticulously dressed in a preppy blue suit and a matching chequered tie. Tan said that he has 15 to 20 suits from Prada, adding: "My most expensive suit is a charcoal black piece from Prada, which costs a few thousand dollars.