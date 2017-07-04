Star Style: Miss Universe Singapore second-runner up Sonya Branson

For a romantic dinner date, Sonya Branson opts for a flowy blue pleated frock for a flirty touch.

Last year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) second runner-up Sonya Branson would not describe herself as a fashionista.

But the 26-year-old model of English, Indian, Portuguese, Peranakan and Dutch descent certainly has her own sense of "effortless" style.

To her, simplicity and elegance is key.

Branson, who has been with Basic Models Management since 2014 and took part in the International Fashion Super Model Competition in Hong Kong last year, told The New Paper: "I don't usually think hard about matching clothes because I have a lot of one-piece outfits such as jumpsuits, playsuits and dresses."

Clean lines are her thing rather than flamboyant ruffles or loud colours.

Her go-tos are jumpsuits, which she said elongates and streamlines her already-statuesque 1.75m-tall frame.

And do not be surprised to see Branson running her hands along a clothing rack in a store.

She said: "...I like flowy things and textures."

When she was pursuing an honours degree in psychology at the University of Western Australia in Perth, she cultivated an interest in Australian labels such as C/MEO Collective and Zimmermann.

Branson, who is still a follower of Australian brands, said: "I started dressing a bit more maturely and ladylike after I went to Australia.

"Before that, I wore more girlish things - short shorts, a lot more pink."

She gained beauty insight during her MUS journey from the pageant's make-up artists.

She said: "They would tell us how a certain shade or colour of make-up would match our face shape, and I even learnt there are ways to contour and highlight the body."

ROMANTIC SONYA

For a dinner date at an al fresco place followed by a walk in the park, she chose a flowy blue pleated frock with a nude mesh bodice - from the London-based Three Floor - for a flirty touch, as well as nude heels from Charles & Keith.

She said: "This dress just cascades down and I would want to twirl around in this. It is a more feminine look."

GLAM SONYA

A backless black evening gown that exudes elegance and simplicity. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

To Branson, elegance and simplicity come hand in hand.

And a backless black evening gown from local label Stolen embodies both qualities.

She said: "I think the back and nape are a woman's most elegant features, so I really like backless outfits."

TRAVELLING SONYA

For Branson, going abroad means being more uninhibited. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

For Branson, summer is the season for travel - and going abroad means being more uninhibited.

Referring to the white Sabo Skirt top from Australia, she said: "I do not really wear crop tops here, but I would overseas.

"I usually visit Europe where the culture is more open, and I feel less restricted when it comes to clothing."

DAYTIME SONYA

Comfortable yet not overly casual is key. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

A regular day for Branson sees her attending casting calls and meeting up with a friend for lunch.

So this black off-shoulder top from Australian brand Finders Keepers and flared pants from local label Klarra - paired with black strappy sandals from French brand Kookai Australia - would be her uniform.

She said: "I dress comfortably but not too casually because I don't know when I will get called up for castings."