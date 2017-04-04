Star Style: Nadiah M Din

After more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, local actress, host and style influencer Nadiah M Din is confident enough not to be defined by designer labels.

The 27-year-old, one of the nominees for the Female Style Star of the Year award at last month's Zalora Style Awards 2017, told The New Paper: "I do not mind if an outfit or bag is cheap as long as it makes me look good.

"I prefer to be in my own comfort zone anyway."

This attitude is not always appreciated in showbiz.

Nadiah said: "I have been judged by some, and some are so blinded by material stuff that they do not see the value in beauty. It is just about the brand."

Her fashion philosophy was cultivated during her early teens when she fell in love with the bohemian look.

"I started on patterns and bright colours such as batik and African prints. I would rather spend my money at a Moroccan bazaar or a market in Dubai," she said.

It does not matter to her how much an item costs.

At age five Nadiah started acting, appearing in her late father Mohammad Din Mohammad's play.

Today, her resume includes Channel 5 series Mata Mata and movies 7 Letters and Le Badanti.

She has just finished filming two projects - a Malaysian telemovie and the Suria drama Dara Zara.

She has 136,000 followers on Instagram, who devour information about what she is using or who she is wearing.

To her fans, Nadiah only has one request: "Stay grounded and be true to yourself. You will never be happy otherwise."

She named Janelle Monae, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce as her fashion influences, and she was particularly inspired by how Beyonce revealed her baby bump at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Last year, Nadiah married Frenchman Bilal Jeanpierre, 31.

Nadiah joked: "That could be me, when I announce my pregnancy."

SENTIMENTAL

Nadiah picked a batik print dress she had bought when she was 14 from Arab Street as her most sentimental outfit.

"It is like my best friend, and it has gone everywhere with me, from Italy and Thailand to Langkawi and Laos."

There is another reason why the dress has remained with her after 13 years.

Laughing, she said: "It still fits me. It is just a little tight."

GLAM MODE

Nadiah does not wear a lot of black, but she does when she wants to glam up.

She is wearing a top from online store Pomelo Fashion, an H&M skirt, Charles & Keith heels and Lovisa tassel earrings.

"You do need a black outfit sometimes. If you style it with the right accessories, you can be outstanding, even if the accessory is $5 from Bugis Village," she said.

To her, glam means understated sexy.

She said: "I do not show a lot of skin. The more you cover, the more people are curious."

OFF DUTY



Nadiah is ready for anything, even when she is not working - that is why she makes an effort to dress up.

One ensemble she turns to is a pair of flared trousers from H&M and a top she bought from a random shop in Johor Baru.

"It is comfortable, and if I get a last-minute invite to something, I am ready," she said.

TOTALLY NADIAH



It is boho chic for Nadiah when choosing something most reflective of her personal style.

Her Forever 21 dress is paired with heels from Ortenhill, and she has only one mission.

"I will make sure that even though it is simple, people will turn to look at me," she said.