Star Style: Sandra Riley Tang

Sporty Sandra. TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG

Sandra Riley Tang from local pop quartet The Sam Willows easily turns heads with her bold light blue locks.

She sported "unicorn hair" - with pink, purple, blue and turquoise hues - four years ago, before it became trendy.

But the singer-keyboardist is less experimental with her personal style, and does not splurge on clothes or accessories.

The 26-year-old's mantra is "functional fashion". She told The New Paper: "It must be a mix of both - functional, but still look good."

Describing herself as "boring and conservative" pre-The Sam Willows, she added with a laugh: "I was forced to (be more fashionable) after I joined (the band five years ago).

"Our stylist Randolph Tan pushes me to step out of my comfort zone. He made me understand I can wear more than what I thought I could.

"I used to be conservative because of my body type, so I lost a bit of weight and got a little fitter."

The Sam Willows will be releasing an acoustic version of its single Save Myself later this year and a new album early next year.

Tang co-hosted reality TV singing competition Bolt Of Talent alongside US singer Michael Bolton and will be performing three songs - including one unreleased solo track - at his Asian Dream Tour concert here on Nov 15.

Sandra’s styles

ON-STAGE SANDRA

Tang matched a black swimsuit from "a China website" with khaki corduroy skorts fromlocal fashion label Something Borrowed, which allows her to "behave like a tomboy" while performing.

Of her "durable and comfortable" leather boots from Topshop, she said: "I've worn this since the beginning of The Sam Willows... and for almost every show."

Tang also has the tendency to wear black rubberbands in a pretty unconventional way.

"If you pull them up a bit higher on your arms, they look like fashion accessories."

GLAM SANDRA

With her hair tied up, this is her go-to LBD if she wants to impress somebody.

Tang got the body-chain from Australian accessories and costume jewellery brand Lovisa, and her slinky body-hugging outfit and strappy heels from Santee Alley in Los Angeles - "the Bugis Street of LA".

She said: "It's more sexy and edgy rather than feminine, because I'm not the girly type."

SPORTY SANDRA

She opts for this white sports bra and black tights combo from Nike when she does yoga, Brazilian jiu-jitsu or hits the gym.

The co-founder of yoga studio The Yoga Collective said: "I sport a braided ponytail because my hair is long, so if I tie only a ponytail when I train, it may get stuck under people and ripped out."

CASUAL SANDRA

These frayed shorts from Australian retail chain Cotton On are Tang's best friend when it comes to off-duty style, as they allow her to air her legs in our hot and humid weather.

Her cap from local urban street label Flesh Imp protects her face from the sun.

Indeed, she would rather wear this ensemble - a low-back tank top from Santee Alley and white platform sneakers from Converse - to a club with sunglasses, rather than her glam get-up.