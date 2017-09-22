5 sets of The Powerpuff Girls collectibles to be won

PHOTO: CARTOON NETWORK

'Fess up.

Like anyone who grew up watching cartoons in the early noughties, you probably have a favourite Powerpuff Girl.

Fans of Townsville's crime-busting trio Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup will be happy to know that the hit cartoon series has been revived - with a new addition.

Their long-lost older sister, Bliss, joins the troop in a five-part special this weekend called The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four.

Three episodes will premiere on Saturday at 11.30am and two more on Sunday at the same time, all on Cartoon Network (StarHub TV Ch 316 and Singtel TV Ch 226).

Following that, new episodes of The Powerpuff Girls will air every weekend at 11.30am.

Excited?

