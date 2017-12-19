Aaron Aziz awarded Datuk title

Singapore-born actor Aaron Aziz, 41, was conferred the honorary title of Datuk by the state of Pahang in a royal ceremony on Saturday.

He was among the six recipients who were awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On Sunday, he posted two photos from the ceremony on his Instagram, where he is seen in a black baju kurung, with a tanjak (headdress) and keris (dagger).

He said in the post that he is appreciative of the title.