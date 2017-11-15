TV

Amazon announces Lord Of The Rings multi-season TV series

Nov 15, 2017 06:00 am

Amazon said on Monday it had acquired the global television rights to The Lord Of The Rings, based on the celebrated fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle-Earth, the adaptation will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien's The Fellowship Of The Ring, the Internet streamer said, adding that the deal included a potential additional spin-off series.

Hollywood entertainment website Deadline reported the deal came with an eye-watering upfront rights payment of around US$200 million (S$272.5 million). Amazon said the series would be available via the Prime Video app or online in more than 200 countries and territories, but it did not announce a release date. - AFP

