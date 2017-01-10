And the winners are...
(Selected)
BEST FILM (DRAMA)
Moonlight
BEST FILM (COMEDY/MUSICAL)
La La Land
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA FILM)
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA FILM)
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL FILM)
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL FILM)
Emma Stone, La La Land
BEST FILM DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
BEST SCREENPLAY
La La Land
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Zootopia
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Elle
BEST FILM SCORE
La La Land
BEST SONG
City Of Stars, La La Land
BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)
The Crown
BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY)
Atlanta
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson
BEST ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
BEST ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
Donald Glover, Atlanta
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
Claire Foy, The Crown
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath