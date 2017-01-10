And the winners are...

E-mail this article

(Selected)

BEST FILM (DRAMA)

Moonlight

BEST FILM (COMEDY/MUSICAL)

La La Land

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA FILM)

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA FILM)

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL FILM)

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL FILM)

Emma Stone, La La Land

BEST FILM DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

BEST SCREENPLAY

La La Land

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Zootopia

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Elle

BEST FILM SCORE

La La Land

BEST SONG

City Of Stars, La La Land

BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)

The Crown

BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY)

Atlanta

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson

BEST ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

BEST ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)

Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

Claire Foy, The Crown

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath