Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct allegations

US actor-comedian Aziz Ansari has insisted a sexual encounter with an accuser was "completely consensual".

The accusations, published on Sunday in online magazine Babe, were made by a 23-year-old photographer, named only as Grace.

She said she and Ansari had dinner in New York last year.

Grace said they then went to Ansari's apartment where he made repeated aggressive advances towards her, despite her "verbal and non-verbal cues", Babe reported.

"I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn't interested. I don't think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored," she said.

"I believe I was taken advantage of by Aziz... It was by far the worst experience with a man I have ever had."

In a statement on Sunday, Ansari, 34, acknowledged the encounter with the woman.

"...We ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," he wrote.

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay', upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned."