Bevy of beauties

Filipino villagers greeting Miss Universe candidates during a visit to the Hispanic colonial city of Vigan, in the Philippines. Contestants participate in several events prior to their competition for the Miss Universe title, which will take place on Jan 30. More than 80 candidates will compete in the grand coronation of the 65th Miss Universe pageant at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finalise bitter divorce

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from US actress Amber Heard has been finalised.

Court papers filed last Friday detailed a splitting of marital assets and an agreement by Depp, 53, to pay a previously announced sum of US$7 million (S$10 million) to Heard, 30, that she had said will be donated to charity.

Heard filed for divorce in May last year after 15 months of marriage.

Days later, she obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. As part of the divorce settlement, Heard dismissed her request for a continued restraining order.

She also dropped a defamation lawsuit against Depp's friend, comedian Doug Stanhope, over an article he wrote accusing her of blackmailing and manipulating Depp.

The divorce papers showed that Depp would retain sole possession of numerous real estate assets, including properties in Los Angeles and Paris, and his private island in the Bahamas.

He will also keep more than 40 vehicles and vessels.

Heard will maintain custody of her dogs, Pistol and Boo.

She said she would split her divorce settlement equally between the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Court papers said Depp has paid $200,000 of the settlement so far and will pay the rest over the course of the year.

Heard's attorney, Mr Pierce O'Donnell, said it was a "great day" for his client.

He said: "All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is." ­ - REUTERS

Famed circus to close after 146 years

It cited high operating costs and declining ticket sales after the American circus retired its elephants as reasons for bringing down the curtain on the circus. Mr Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of show producer Feld Entertainment, said he and his family came to the decision "after much evaluation and deliberation".

"Nearly 50 years ago, my father founded our company with the acquisition of Ringling Bros.," he said in a statement.

"The circus and its people have continually been a source of inspiration and joy to my family and me, which is why this was such a tough business decision to make." - AFP

Bowie nominated for Brit Awards

David Bowie could be in line to receive two posthumous Brit Awards after being shortlisted on Saturday.

Bowie, who died on Jan 10 last year, was nominated for best British male solo artist alongside Craig David, Skepta and Michael Kiwanuka. He was also short-listed in the British album of the year category for Blackstar.

Britain's top music awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Feb 22 and will be hosted by Canadian singer Michael Buble. - REUTERS

Michael Jackson spoof scrapped

An episode about singer Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers of comedy series Urban Myths after his daughter described it as vomit-inducing.

British actor Joseph Fiennes, who is white, was cast to play the late US legend.

Paris Jackson, 18, had tweeted that she was "incredibly offended" after the trailer was released for the episode by Britain's satellite TV channel Sky Arts.

When it was dropped, Jackson thanked Sky, tweeting that she was surprised her "feelings were taken into consideration".

Sky added that Fiennes "fully supports" the decision.Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced on Saturday that it will host its final show in May, ending after 146 years.