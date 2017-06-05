Bonneville: Downton Abbey's global appeal 'delightful but surprising'

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, the 7th Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey

It didn't get more English than this – having a chat with Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey's Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham – at The Ritz-Carlton in London over afternoon tea.

In a grand dining area, over scones, sandwiches, tea - and a hearty side dish of his British humour - Bonneville, 53, talked of his fond memories filming Downton Abbey and the lasting appeal of the award-winning television show.

Do you have a favourite spot at Highclere Castle?

Lady Carnarvon﻿ once took me and Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) up to one of the follies (ornamental buildings) called Heaven's Gate.

She served us smoked salmon sandwiches and champagne in between scenes and we sat there admiring the view overlooking the estate. That was quite something.

What was one of the most memorable moments during filming?

We were filming Lady Mary's second wedding in the final season and it was a beautiful sunny afternoon. When we wrapped, it was so hot that people jumped into the pool, including ladies in their valuable slips. They got a bit of a telling off.

Who was the most surprising visitor on set?

George Clooney, who starred in a Christmas sketch special. He was gracious and had bent over backwards to be present, arriving straight from the airport.

Suddenly everybody, even those who had never been to Highclere Castle, turned up and took such great interest in the furniture and the library. Even Maggie Smith said, "(imitates) Yes, I think I'm available".

Any secrets you can share with us?

During Robert Crawley's first entrance down the grand staircase in the first season, the dog standing by me remained by my side only because I had treats in my hand.

That dog had no personality whatsoever. The only way he would function was if he had a bit of sausage.

In the show, you also see handwritten letters. I admit - I did steal one or two letters (laughs), including the telegram about the declaration of war.

The newspapers, even if they weren't germane to the scene, had actual news that was relevant to the time period. I used to get quite obsessed reading about the stock market and war bonds.

Are you surprised by the international success of Downton Abbey?

I am delighted but totally surprised. I thought the American market would enjoy it because of the pretty costumes but I never thought it would travel beyond that.

I once received a letter from a fan in China who said it reflects Chinese society so brilliantly - I thought it would be quite the opposite.

I think the relationship between characters are universal and one of the major attraction to people is that it's a world you dive into in the company of characters who ultimately try to look out for each other.