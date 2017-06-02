Bringing Downton Abbey to life at MBS

Fans in Singapore will now get a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Downton Abbey once again later this month, and this time, up close.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, which kicks off on June 17 at Marina Bay Sands, will "transport" visitors to Downton Abbey. Tickets are available from Tuesday.

It will include nine zones that offer visitors a look at key costumes, film set recreations, audio-visual material featuring memorable scenes and some cast members, props and even holograms of Mr Carson and housekeeper Mrs Hughes.

It has been nearly two years in the making for this multi-million dollar venture by NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions.

FYI WHAT Downton Abbey: The Exhibition WHEN From June 17 onwards WHERE Marina Bay Sands TICKETS Sales begin from Tuesday at www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing

It is a five-year tour, with hopes of an extension, that kicks off in Singapore before travelling to the US and beyond.

"We know there are plenty of fans in Singapore. Singapore also has a fantastic venue that is able to host us, one that provides an amazing contrast between the futuristic buildings of today and the Edwardian period in England. It is a great launchpad to other international territories," said Mr Dominic Burns, 48, the senior vice-president of brand management and commercial at NBCUniversal International Studios.

Among the people involved in the exhibition is Downton Abbey costume designer Anna Robbins, who took over the role in 2013 and designed costumes for the fifth and sixth seasons.

The exhibition will see 56 costumes, at least half of which are originals from the TV show.

On selecting the collection to be displayed at the exhibition, Ms Robbins, 38, said: "I wanted to get the right range and represent the costumes across all the seasons. It needs to represent all the characters and the special occasions. It's also a case of giving a visual spectacle with the right colours, textures and tones."

Her favourite section to curate was evening wear because of the "colours and craftsmenship".

Ms Robbins casts her net wide and sources for materials all across the globe, from vintage fairs in London to vintage stores in Paris and Scotland. - NOOR ASHIKIN ABDUL RAHMAN