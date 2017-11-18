Clooney to return to TV
George Clooney will return to television, Paramount Television said on Thursday, nearly 20 years after he left hit show ER to become a movie A-lister.
The US actor will direct and star in a six-episode series adaptation of US author Joseph Heller’s satirical 1961 novel Catch-22. Shooting will start early next
year.
Clooney will play Colonel Cathcart, the commander of protagonist and World War II US soldier John Yossarian. — REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now