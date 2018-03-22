The Crown producers apologise for actress Claire Foy's pay disparity

The producers of TV series The Crown have apologised for paying the award-winning actress, who played Queen Elizabeth, less than her male co-star but said nothing about redressing the past imbalance.

British-based production company Left Bank Pictures acknowledged last week that Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Philip, for the first two seasons of the Netflix series about the British royal family.

The story, the latest example of pay disparity in the entertainment industry, prompted a petition asking Smith to donate the difference in his salary to Time's Up, the movement addressing sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace, in Britain.