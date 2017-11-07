Dior unveils how Song's wedding dress was made

French luxury brand Christian Dior revealed making-of photos of South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's wedding gown through its official Instagram on Saturday.

The nuptials took place on Oct 31 at The Shilla Seoul hotel.

A sketch and final version of the dress was pictured.

In another photo, a craftsman was seen sewing the pattern of the dress. Dior captioned the photos with: "The process of making Song Hye Kyo's haute couture wedding dress, which took a long time by a master."

The dress was originally a black velvet piece from the brand's fall-winter collection, but Dior changed the dress and presented it as a wedding gift to the bride.