Dior unveils how Song's wedding dress was made
French luxury brand Christian Dior revealed making-of photos of South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's wedding gown through its official Instagram on Saturday.
The nuptials took place on Oct 31 at The Shilla Seoul hotel.
A sketch and final version of the dress was pictured.
In another photo, a craftsman was seen sewing the pattern of the dress. Dior captioned the photos with: "The process of making Song Hye Kyo's haute couture wedding dress, which took a long time by a master."
The dress was originally a black velvet piece from the brand's fall-winter collection, but Dior changed the dress and presented it as a wedding gift to the bride.
At the wedding, groom and fellow Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong Ki wore a suit from Dior Homme, the menswear division of Dior. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK