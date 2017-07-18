Doctor Who casts woman as lead

British actress Jodie Whittaker, 35, was unveiled on Sunday as the first woman to play the titular character in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Whittaker, who starred in the award-winning British drama Broadchurch, will take over from Scottish actor Peter Capaldi as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord.

On the role, Whittaker said: "It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be."

She expected controversy over being a woman, but said there is no need to worry.