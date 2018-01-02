Foxxy start to 2018 with LAVO opening at MBS

Revellers at Marina Bay Sands ushered in 2018 in style with Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx at an exclusive celebration held at LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar ahead of its official opening on Jan 8.

Foxx graced the red carpet and hosted the countdown to the New Year, and also performed a medley of songs after midnight.

Also in attendance were TAO Group co-founders Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss, US actor Wilmer Valderrama and DJ Ruckus.

Foxx said: "I've known Jason and Noah for a very long time, so to see their dream come true here in this hotel, in Singapore... It's great to be part of that. "

The event marked the Asian debut of the LAVO brand - at Marina Bay Sands' iconic Sands SkyPark.