Fun, games and surprises at Park Bo Gum experience

When it comes to Korean stars, some fans take following them to an extreme.

Around 3,500 fans turned up to see so-hot-right-now actor Park Bo Gum at his sold-out fan meet at The Star Theatre on Saturday (Feb 18).

Among the adoring throng was Miss Alice Cheung, 27, from Hong Kong.

She had forked out about HK$6,000 (S$1,097) just to get a glimpse of Park at each of his Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore fan meets.

While this was the final meet of the tour, it also marked Park's first time here .

The 23-year-old actor - best known for dramas Hello Monster, Reply 1988 and the hugely popular Love In The Moonlight - entertained the crowd for the three-hour event. Though he did have some help

Fans also had a pleasant surprise when Song Joong Ki from superhit drama Descendents Of The Sun joined Park for the fun on stage.

The fellow actor - and Park's close friend - took part in games such as shooting stuffed toys and a test of mind-reading. (checked)

These antics were lapped up by the crowd, including Miss Cheung who had even dressed especially for the occasion in a traditional Korean hanbok. She also carried a bag containing Park posters.

Hong Kong national Miss Alice Cheung, 27, spent S$1,079 to get a see South Korean actor Park Bo Gum at his Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore fan meets.

She told The New Paper: "I just love him. From his head to his toe, from his heart to his soul. I wore this hanbok so I could impress him. It's worth it even in the hot weather.

"He's so kind at heart and is really friendly to his fans."

A Singaporean fan Miss Chong Huiqing, 22, said she waited for an hour in front of her computer to secure her Category One ticket.

"He is very sincere in his acting. He is also kind, humble and friendly," she enthused before adding, "He can also dance really well."

Park himself admitted that his positive nature was one of his best assets.

At a press conference on Friday (Feb 17), Park said: "I always put my best foot forward. I put in a lot of effort and time in everything I do and I try my best to maintain a positive mindset. I always will be thankful and count my blessings."

At the fan meet, while most girls screamed their admiration from afar, some fans had the dream experience.

Park sang, danced and played games. He also prepared yubuchobap, a Korean dish of seasoned tofu skin stuffed with rice.

Miss Priscilla Chan, 28, was the lucky fan selected to be his 'guinea pig'.

In front of a crowd of screaming fans, Park fed the delicacy to her.

She told The New Paper after the exclusive meal: "I couldn't say anything on stage. My heart was thumping really fast."

As a memento of the occasion, Park also autographed and gave her the apron he had been wearing.

Miss Priscilla Chan, 28, was fed yubuchobap (a Korean dish of seasoned tofu skin stuffed with rice) by the star himself, and also received an autographed apron.

"I'm going to preserve this apron. I hesitated to buy the tickets at first but now I got selected out of over 3,000 people. I feel like one of the luckiest girls in the world." (checked)