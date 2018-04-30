Game Of Thrones director moved to tears filming scenes

(From left) Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones.

He is best known for helming the most memorable and talked-about episodes of blockbuster TV series Game Of Thrones (GOT).

And that includes its buzzy Season 7 finale, which, with its viewership of over 12 million, makes it a series high - and one that was nominated for a Directors Guild Of America Award.

He also earned an Emmy nomination for the Season 5 episode, in which Sansa Stark was raped by Ramsay Bolton on their wedding night, and was also responsible for the one in which Jon Snow was revived from the dead in Season 6.

Canadian director Jeremy Podeswa, 56, told The New Paper: "It has been an amazing experience to be part of something so creatively interesting and complex... with such a monumental reach, and to make something that so many people around the world like so much.

"We film two episodes over six months, over many locations (from Japan to Ireland and Croatia), and it is very complex to schedule."

He was in town last week to host a workshop and discussion session with budding young directors, having been invited by cable network HBO Asia - which airs GOT - and Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Podeswa - who has also directed episodes of TV shows like Six Feet Under, Boardwalk Empire and The Tudors - said he has many favourite GOT scenes, and some even almost moved him to tears in the process of making them.

He added: "From the bigger scenes, like (Season 7's) final scene of the wall coming down (after being destroyed by the Night King riding dragon Viserion), to the small scenes, just an interaction between two characters, like Cersei and Tyrion having a conversation after not meeting in a long time."

On the cast, he said: "They are all amazing actors, and they really genuinely like each other, which makes it great to work together."

Even the intimate sex scenes were a breeze to shoot, such as the explosive one between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), also from the Season 7 finale.

It was set against the full revelation of his lineage and that the pair are in fact nephew and aunt.

He said: "Kit and Emilia have natural chemistry. Filming their first sex scene together could have been awkward, but they are such good friends it all went smoothly."

He added: "Of course there were some awkward giggles. But we sat down and choreographed and discussed the scene before to make sure everyone was comfortable, so it was quick and easy."

While fans raved about most of the episodes, Podeswa said he stands by even the controversial ones that did not go down so well, such as the casting of English pop star Ed Sheeran in a cameo as a soldier and Sansa's sexual assault.

He said: "Everything we do is a team decision, and we decide based on what we think will work best.

"If we were constantly worried about whether or not everyone would love it, we would never get anything done."

The thought that goes into every scene is comprehensive, and "no one is trying to be controversial".

Unfortunately, Podeswa's GOT watch is ended.

He said the roster of directors for next year's eighth and final season will be completely different, with none from the old line-up returning, even though he admitted he would "love to come back".

And that while there were many things he would have loved to steal off the set as mementos, the experience and "amount of swag we get" is more than enough.