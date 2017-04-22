Game of Thrones pencil sculptures on display

Catch Russian artist Salavat Fidai's pencil sculptures on display at the Game of Thrones: A Pencil Microsculpture Exhibition.

The new season of Game of Thrones' will be upon us in July.

As part of the build-up to this penultimate visit to Westeros, HBO Asia has commissioned famed Russian artist, Salavat Fidai to create 16 Thrones-themed pencil sculptures to be exhibited at held at K+ Curatorial Space at Scotts Square.

Fidai is considered as one of the best in the world of miniature sculpting and enjoys a large following of more than 547,000 on Instagram where he regularly uploads photos and time-lapse videos of his works.

Based in Ufa, Russia, the 45-year-old sculptor worked as a lawyer for more than 20 years before deciding to make a career switch about three years ago.

Now, the full-time artist works with a microscope and a craft knife to carve intricate sculptures into the tips of fragile graphite pencils. He also does paintings on seeds and matchboxes.

While the Thrones pieces are not for sale, Fidai says some of his work can cost more than US$1,000 (S$1,400).

The entire collection of 16 pieces took Fidai four months to complete.

On display are miniature pieces include intricate carvings of the Iron Throne (Fidai's most challenging piece taking a number of attempts to perfect), the Titan of Braavos and the Hand of the King pin among others.

Fans of the hit TV series can view his creations at K+ Curatorial Space from April 22 to June 4. Admission to the exhibition is free.

The seventh season of the HBO Original series Game of Thrones premieres same time as the US on Monday, July 17 at 9am exclusively on HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601) with a same day primetime encore at 9pm

. The series will also be available on HBO on StarHub Go and HBO On Demand.