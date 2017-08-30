Game Of Thrones season 7 finale hits ratings high

A zombie dragon, an illicit romance and a satisfying revenge helped drive the season finale of Game Of Thrones to a viewership high, HBO said on Monday.

A total of 12.1 million viewers watched Sunday's seventh season finale, titled The Dragon And The Wolf, up 36 per cent from the 8.9 million viewers who watched the season six finale.

Viewership from replays and streams on HBO's on-demand apps boosted the overall Sunday ratings to 16.5 million viewers.