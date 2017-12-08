Get Out director Jordan Peele to helm Twilight Zone reboot

Are you ready to re-enter The Twilight Zone?

US television channel CBS said on Wednesday it will resurrect the sci-fi series to boost its subscription-based streaming platform CBS All Access.

US comedian and film-maker Jordan Peele - known for writing, producing and directing the hit horror flick Get Out, which is heading into awards season - will helm the reboot.

First aired in 1959, The Twilight Zone has already been remade twice, broadcast from 1985 to 1989 on CBS and again in 2002 and 2003 on the cable channel UPN.

Peele will serve as executive producer on this third revival, alongside writer-producer Simon Kinberg, who is best known for his work on the X-Men film franchise.

"Too many times this year it has felt we were living in a twilight zone," Peele said.