Grand Tour host Hammond suffers knee fracture in crash

(Above, from left) James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond reunite in The Grand Tour, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. PHOTOS:AFP, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

British TV presenter Richard Hammond was hurt last Saturday in a "serious crash" in Switzerland but escaped with "no serious injury".

The former presenter of BBC's popular motoring TV series Top Gear suffered "a fracture to his knee", escaping from an electric car just before it burst into flames.

He was airlifted to hospital in St Gallen in northeast Switzerland.

"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames," a spokesman for his latest TV show, The Grand Tour, said.

On Monday morning (June 12, Singapore time), Hammond posted a video of himself in a Swiss hospital bed with the title declaring, "I'm not dead".

Pictures posted online showed the charred wreck of the car flipped over and surrounded by flames.

A video, apparently taken moments before the crash, showed it skidding onto a grass verge as it took a sharp turn.

Hammond had been completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super-car built in Croatia.

He was filming the second season of The Grand Tour for the Amazon Prime streaming site.

His former Top Gear co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: "It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly ok."