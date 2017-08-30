Hans Zimmer to premiere Blue Planet II score on Facebook Live

He has scored everything from The Lion King to Batman, Black Hawk Down and Gladiator to Madagascar and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Now you can watch him put music to some of nature's greatest sights.

Academy Award winning film score composer Hans Zimmer will be conducting a Facebook Live recording of the Blue Planet II soundtrack, live from Vienna, exclusively on the BBC Earth Facebook.

It will happen from 11.59pm (Aug 30). You can watch it below.

The landmark natural history series Blue Planet II will premiere on BBC Earth later this year.

Narrated by the legend himself Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II explores the latest frontiers of scientific discovery, from icy-white polar seas to vibrant blues of the coral atolls, from the storm-tossed green Atlantic coastline to the black depths of the alien deep.

The cinematic experience takes viewers on a magical adventure across the greatest, yet least known parts of our planet – our oceans.

Zimmer composed the theme and score for the series, bringing his epic cinematic touch to a slightly smaller screen.

This event is the first chance to hear the new score.

Blue Planet II will broadcast later this year on BBC Earth (StarHub channel 407 and on the BBC Player).