Harington to wed Game Of Thrones co-star Leslie
British actor Kit Harington and his Game Of Thrones co-star, Scottish actress Rose Leslie, announced their engagement on Wednesday, defying their ill-fated fictional love story in which she dies in his arms.
Harington and Leslie, who play Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively in the hit TV series, had taken out an unassuming traditional advertisement in a newspaper.
The couple, both 30, met on set in Iceland and have been together since 2012. They were reported earlier this year to have bought a 15th-century home in eastern England with a moat and banqueting hall. - AFP