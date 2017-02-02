Hollywood unions denounce Trump on immigration

Two of the most influential unions in US film-making spoke out on Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The criticism follows a White House decree on Friday suspending the US refugee programme and banning migrants from Syria, while calling a 90-day halt on entries from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

"The DGA strongly believes that artists - regardless of their national origin, faith or gender - should be able to come to the United States to showcase their work," the Directors Guild of America said in a statement.

"The open exchange of art is core to who we are, it's what motion pictures and television are increasingly about - drawing humanity together, transcending borders and cultures."

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 performers, echoed the criticism, avowing "equality of opportunity regardless of race, gender, creed, disability, sexual orientation or country of birth".