Hollywood unions denounce Trump on immigration
Two of the most influential unions in US film-making spoke out on Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.
The criticism follows a White House decree on Friday suspending the US refugee programme and banning migrants from Syria, while calling a 90-day halt on entries from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
"The DGA strongly believes that artists - regardless of their national origin, faith or gender - should be able to come to the United States to showcase their work," the Directors Guild of America said in a statement.
"The open exchange of art is core to who we are, it's what motion pictures and television are increasingly about - drawing humanity together, transcending borders and cultures."
SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 performers, echoed the criticism, avowing "equality of opportunity regardless of race, gender, creed, disability, sexual orientation or country of birth".
"This immigration policy is misguided and we will support our fellow artists every step of the way," the guild said, according to Variety magazine. - AFP