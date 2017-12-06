House Of Cards to resume production in 2018 without Spacey

The sixth and final season of House Of Cards - the hit Netflix series thrown into crisis by sexual assault allegations against US actor Kevin Spacey - is to resume production early next year without its star.

It is now set to focus on the character of Claire Underwood (played by US actress Robin Wright) who, having succeeded her husband (played by Spacey) as president at the end of season five, looked directly at the camera, declaring: "My turn."

Netflix put the series on hold in response to the slew of allegations against Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner accused of attempting to rape a teenage boy and of a pattern of harassment towards younger male colleagues, including on the set of House Of Cards.