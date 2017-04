Rising local star Julie Tan, 24, told reporters after Sunday's Star Awards she had decided to leave Mediacorp as a full-time artist. It came after she failed to make the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes list, The Straits Times reported. Tan, who was last year's winner for Best Supporting Actress, will not be renewing her contract with Mediacorp when it ends in June, but she will continue pursuing her passion in acting. She promised to reveal more at a later date.