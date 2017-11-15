Karl Lagerfeld sparks outrage with Holocaust comments
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has sparked outrage by evoking the Holocaust as he attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her "huge error" of opening the country's borders to Muslim migrants and refugees from war-torn Syria and elsewhere.
"One cannot - even if there are decades between them - kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place," the 84-year-old veteran head creative director of French fashion house Chanel told a French television show.
"I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, 'The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust,'" he added.
Several hundred people lodged official complaints about Lagerfeld's comments, the French media regulator said on Monday, after he appeared on the Salut Les Terriens! (Hello Earthlings!) talk show on the C8 channel on Saturday. - AFP
