Karl Lagerfeld sparks outrage with Holocaust comments

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has sparked outrage by evoking the Holocaust as he attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her "huge error" of opening the country's borders to Muslim migrants and refugees from war-torn Syria and elsewhere.

"One cannot - even if there are decades between them - kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place," the 84-year-old veteran head creative director of French fashion house Chanel told a French television show.

"I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said, 'The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust,'" he added.