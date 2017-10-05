Kathy Griffin to continue bashing Trump in Singapore show

With United States President Donald Trump sparking controversy all over the world, it is no surprise notoriously outspoken US comedienne Kathy Griffin is adding her two cents' worth about how the "cheeto orangutan snob" has been faring.

The 56-year-old told The New Paper over the phone from Los Angeles: "We have Mr Trump not really handling the hurricane and the shooting in Las Vegas well, which is terrifying. And he is saying things that are honestly insane."

She had a high-profile run-in with Mr Trump in May, when she posted online a photo of her carrying what looked like Mr Trump's severed and bloodied head.

She was denounced by the Trump family, and her social media accounts were attacked by "Trump fanatics". Remaining shows of Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins, her 50-city stand-up comedy tour around the US, were cancelled.

She later apologised, holding a tearful press conference in Los Angeles and saying the Trump family was "trying to ruin my life forever".

But her career had already taken hits. She lost engagements and CNN fired her from its New Year's Eve broadcast.

Griffin said: "With all the things he should be doing in the world... the president would rather spend his time and taxpayer money putting Kathy Griffin, who took a picture with a child mask of the president with ketchup on it, under federal investigation and the no-fly list for two months.

"(Eventually) I took the apology back, because that guy deserves it. I do not deserve this. No man should tell you that you cannot make a living when you did not do anything wrong or illegal, and that is why I am doing it. And I love making people laugh as I am doing this."

Not one to back down, Griffin decided to take her tour to countries where people would like to hear her make fun of Mr Trump, and Singapore is one of the stops. She will be in town on Nov 3 for her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.

With its official poster image replicating the controversial photo of Mr Trump - a globe replaces his head - audiences can expect her to share funny anecdotes about her personal encounters with Mr Trump, whom she first met in 1996.

She will also include tales about her famous neighbours, US celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"I live next door to Kim, whom I have been calling a dirty whore for decades. But they now do not have any problems with me, because their bigger problem is (US singer) Taylor Swift," she said, jokingly.

It will be her first time here, and she was told she "cannot leave Singapore without having nasi lemak".

"I have only 40 hours in Singapore, so I have to make it count," said Griffin, who will be turning 57 the day after her gig here.

On how she will celebrate, she said she will call her 97-year-old mother to share her joy about waking up in Singapore.

Griffin believes that laughter and chocolate chip cookies are the best things in life. She had shaved her head to cheer up her sister, who had cancer and died three weeks ago.

Griffin said: "If it gave her a laugh in the last weeks of her life, it was worth it. I feel like in times of darkness, you need to laugh."

FYI

WHAT Kathy Griffin Laugh Your Head Off World Tour

WHERE The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre

WHEN Nov 3, 8pm

TICKETS $98 to $148 from www.apactix.com or 3158-8588