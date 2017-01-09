Kim Kardashian breaks silence about Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking about being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October - in a promotional video for the new season of her hit reality TV show.

In the clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! Channel, she tearfully recalls the night masked gunmen broke into her hotel room, bound and gagged her before locking her in the bathroom.

They stole jewellery reportedly worth $10 million.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian, 36, tells her sisters in the clip.

"There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

Kardashian has remained largely silent since the incident, during which her rapper husband, Kanye West, reportedly suffered a breakdown in November that landed him in hospital and forced the cancellation of his tour.

She returned to social media this week, posting pictures of her family on Instagram.