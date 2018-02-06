Kylie Jenner breaks silence and the Internet with birth announcement

It wasn't exactly the best-kept secret, but Kylie Jenner still managed to break the Internet on Sunday when she finally confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl with her beau, rapper Travis Scott.

The announcement had been predicted for weeks in the celebrity pages partly because the 20-year-old US reality TV star had embarked on such a prolonged and uncharacteristic media blackout for a member of the wildly popular Kardashian clan.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing her daughter's birth, which quickly racked up 8.3 million likes.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion. So I chose to do it this way for my little life, and our happiness," she added.