Local artist pays homage to Orange Is The New Black

Fans of the popular Netflix TV series Orange Is The New Black as well as street art enthusiasts are in for a treat when they walk past the wall beside Bar Naked in Club Street.

Renowned local artist Yip Yew Chong has left his mark with a handpainted mural that features the show's diverse group of female characters serving time in Litchfield Penitentiary - with a Singapore twist.

Incorporating Yip's style of harking back to nostalgic Singapore, the inmates are depicted in familiar settings, doing what they always do, but in a local way.

Spot Red cooking chicken, while Pennsatucky hangs laundry on a bamboo pole.

Yip said: "I wanted to capture the diversity of the characters and storylines featured on the show... I wanted to also bring to life the stories of love, friendship, along with a wide array of emotions featured in the series."

The mural will be up throughout this month. Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black premiered on Netflix yesterday.