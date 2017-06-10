TV

Local artist pays homage to Orange Is The New Black

The mural featuring characters from orange Is the New Black will be up throughout this month.PHOTO: NETFLIX
Fans of the popular Netflix TV series Orange Is The New Black as well as street art enthusiasts are in for a treat when they walk past the wall beside Bar Naked in Club Street.

Renowned local artist Yip Yew Chong has left his mark with a handpainted mural that features the show's diverse group of female characters serving time in Litchfield Penitentiary - with a Singapore twist.

Incorporating Yip's style of harking back to nostalgic Singapore, the inmates are depicted in familiar settings, doing what they always do, but in a local way.

Spot Red cooking chicken, while Pennsatucky hangs laundry on a bamboo pole.

Yip said: "I wanted to capture the diversity of the characters and storylines featured on the show... I wanted to also bring to life the stories of love, friendship, along with a wide array of emotions featured in the series."

The mural will be up throughout this month. Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black premiered on Netflix yesterday.