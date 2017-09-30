Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Award-winning Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed on Thursday that she has breast cancer.

The 56-year-old US actress posted a picture of a printed note on Twitter that read: "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus has two sons with actor-husband Brad Hall, AFP reported.

Reuters reported that cable TV network HBO said she received the diagnosis a day after the Emmy Awards earlier this month, where she won a record sixth consecutive Emmy for best comedy actress for her role as a fictional vice-president and later president of the US.