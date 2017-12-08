Netflix drops Danny Masterson from show after sex assault allegations

US actor Danny Masterson has been written out of Netflix series The Ranch, the streaming company said on Tuesday, and production will resume early next year without him.

He plays the older brother of co-star Ashton Kutcher in the comedy about a dysfunctional family living in Colorado.

Netflix did not give a reason for his exit, but Los Angeles police said in March that Masterson, best known for his role in That '70s Show, was being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women in the early 2000s.

Masterson denied the accusations and said on Tuesday he looked forward to clearing his name.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me," he said in a statement.