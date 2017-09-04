No pressure on Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal as narcotics agent Javier Pena in the third season of Netflix's drug cartel drama Narcos, which focuses on taking down the Cali Cartel.

It has been quite a whirlwind for Pedro Pascal in recent years.

Playing the role of a fan-favourite character, the sexy, hot-blooded and brutally slain Oberyn Martell in HBO's hit TV series Game Of Thrones has lifted him to global stardom, and now the world cannot get enough of him.

Most recently, the Chilean-American actor returned to the small screen as narcotics agent Javier Pena in the third season of Netflix's drug cartel drama Narcos, which premiered last Friday on the streaming service.

Pascal, 42, has also landed several big-screen roles, including last year's historical epic The Great Wall as well as upcoming films like action sequels Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Equalizer 2.

When he talks of how he feels about his fame, one word keeps popping up - lucky.

The bachelor told The New Paper at the Four Seasons Bogota Casa Medina hotel in Colombia ahead of the premiere of Narcos Season 3: "I feel really lucky for all these opportunities that I got because of Narcos and Game Of Thrones.

"Any actor wants to work with good directors and actors and that has been my hope my whole life. For TV and cinema to come together this way, and for the former to provide a viewing experience that attracts the world's best directors is an amazing thing. I hope that lasts and I feel lucky to be part of this chapter."

In the first two seasons of Narcos, based on the drug trade in Colombia, Pascal's character Pena and his partner Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) hunted down cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel.

With Escobar dead, the third season shifts its focus to the takedown of the Cali Cartel.

This season, we are dealing with tougher battles and I love that the audience will not know what to expect Pedro Pascal on Narcos Season 3

Headed by the four "Gentlemen of Cali", the drug empire rose in power in the 1990s. At its height, it controlled 90 per cent of the world's cocaine market and raked in US$2.7 million (S$3.7 million) an hour.

The difference? These men, while equally ruthless, had a more subtle approach, favouring bribery over gunplay.

This season also sees Pascal taking over the narration from Holbrook.

He said: "Pena is someone who is much more comfortable working on his own terms and in the shadows.

"This season, he cannot do that anymore. He is in a place of more transparency and even more responsibility, and he is not comfortable with that. But I love that he is taken out of his comfort zone."

Equally nerve-racking for Pascal is the anticipation of the reception of Narcos' new season.

Some critics and fans had voiced their scepticism online, wondering how it can measure up to its earlier success now that Escobar, played by Wagner Moura, is gone.

"Before, this made me nervous. We all know Wagner gave one the best TV performances in history.

"But I think the doubters will be surprised. This season, we are dealing with tougher battles and I love that the audience will not know what to expect," said Pascal.

Something else that has his nerves in tatters?

Not knowing the twists and shockers revealed in last week's Game Of Thrones Season 7 finale - while trying to avoid spoilers.

"I was visiting my family in Chile before I arrived in Colombia, so I still haven't watched it.

"I cannot wait till I arrive in Los Angeles, where I am going to immediately turn off the lights, turn up the speakers and watch it with no interruptions.

"My friends know they will be in trouble if they spoil it for me," he said in mock seriousness.

Pascal, who is still close to former co-stars Indira Varma and Lena Headey even after his character was killed off in 2014, admitted he used to bug Game Of Throne creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss every week after watching an episode.

"I told them I would never speak to them again if they killed one of the dragons. So when Viserion's death happened, I told them we were over, but they argued that technically it was not dead (it was reanimated into a zombie dragon).

"We got into a real argument," he recalled with a laugh.

"I bet they are mocking me now because I have yet to have anything to say about the season finale. Just wait," said Pascal.