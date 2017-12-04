Prince Harry, fiancee Markle delight crowd on first official walkabout

Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle delighted cheering crowds who braved the cold last Friday to watch the couple on their first official engagement together.

In the central English city of Nottingham, the pair greeted hundreds of well-wishers, some waving British and US flags.

The couple were visiting a charity fair to mark World Aids Day.

The Prince has become a prominent campaigner on the issue, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had confronted stigma by kissing an Aids patient during a hospital visit.

IMMENSE LOVE

Said HIV campaigner Chris O'Hanlon, who met the couple at the event: "They are so wonderful together, you can clearly see that there is an immense amount of love and adoration for each other from a personal point of view of course, but also for the work that each is involved in."

Afterwards, Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, went to Nottingham Academy to meet head teachers from local schools and hear about the Full Effect programme, an initiative supported by the charity of Prince Harry, his older brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.