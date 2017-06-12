Quan Yifeng’s daughter Eleanor Lee to star with Leon Lai in Chinese thriller

Actress and model Eleanor Lee (right), daughter of TV host Quan Yifeng (left), will star alongside Leon Lai in the Heavenly King's first TV drama series in 23 years.

Eleanor Lee will star with Hong Kong’s Leon Lai in his first television drama in 23 years, it was announced in Yinchuan, China on Saturday.

In the Chinese thriller Overseas Security Officer, Heavenly King Lai, 50, plays a mystery man whose team helps China’s consular staff in crises abroad.

Lee, the 17-year-old daughter of TV host Quan Yifeng, will be the show’s only leading lady, says Shin Min Daily News.

The drama will be filmed in China and Morocco, says Apple Daily.

Lai rose to stardom in the 1990s as a singer and an actor in TVB shows including The Challenge Of Life, with Lau Ching Wan, and The Breaking Point, with Derek Wan.