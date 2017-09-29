Reports: Khloe Kardashian is pregnant

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, is pregnant, multiple publications reported on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson since last year, is three months pregnant with her first child.

The news comes just days after 20-year-old social media star Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the celebrity family, was reported to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend of six months, rapper Travis Scott.

Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are also reported to be expecting their third child via a surrogate, due next year.