Rounding up the Globes

(Above) The cast and crew of La La Land.

The Hollywood awards season officially moved into high gear with yesterday's (Singapore time) 74th Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills.

The star-studded ceremony saw several firsts, including a new host in the form of "Mr Nice Guy" Jimmy Fallon.

Then there was hot favourite La La Land making a clean sweep and thus breaking the Golden Globe record with its seven wins.

And with the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump fast arriving, Trump-bashing was not unexpected at the event, which had some awesome highs and a few awkward lows.

Here are five moments from the night that stood out:

ONE FOR THE DREAMERS

La La Land was expected to be a big winner, but even the musical's biggest fans did not expect it to take home all seven Golden Globe awards it was nominated for - more than any other film in the show's history.

The film, which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, won in the comedy/musical category for best film, actress and actor as well as for its director, screenplay, score, and song (for City Of Stars). Director Damien Chazelle, at 31, is the youngest director to win the prize .

Gosling said backstage after his win: "The thing that moved me so much about the film is the idea of the importance of pursuing your dream despite the obstacles."

ERRORS AND BLUNDERS

From Hidden Fences to John Ledgend, the Globes will be remembered for its many boo-boos.

When musician Pharrell Williams was interviewed by US host Jenna Bush Hager on the red carpet about his nomination for his score in Hidden Figures, she confused it with the movie Fencesand ended up saying "Hidden Fences". It elicited an awkward response from Williams - a reaction that has since gone viral on the Internet.

The mistake was repeated by Michael Keaton on stage, when he was presenting the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award to Octavia Spencer.

The Globes' organisers were not spared, spelling John Legend's name as "John Ledgend". The singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted a photo of Legend holding up his table card with the typo.

SHE'S THE BOSS

Acceptance speeches tend to be memorable but no one hit the home run like Meryl Streep.

The veteran actress did Fallon's job of making the night special for everybody after she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Meryl Streep. PHOTO: AFP

The 67-year-old took aim at US President-elect Trump's anti-immigration policies by referencing the successes of actors and actresses who were not born in America.

"Amy Adams was born in Italy. Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem. Ryan Gosling, like all the nicest people, is Canadian...

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you will have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," Streep said.

Quoting the late Carrie Fisher, she said at the end of her speech: "Take your broken heart and make it into art."

BRING IT ON... NOT

Last year's host, caustic British comedian Ricky Gervais, had people dreading what he would say. But one could count on him to be unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Fallon - who wants to be everyone's best friend - came across as bland.

Apart from his hilarious opening monologue, the 42-year-old was too gentle and nice and thus ended up not making an impression.

Host Jimmy Fallon PHOTO: AFP

What was meant to be a fun-filled show, turned into a snooze-fest as Fallon made subtle jabs and only lightly roasted some celebrities, including Mr Trump.

ONE FOR THE LADIES

This year's red carpet saw many lovely ladies dressed in exquisite and beautiful gowns.

But Evan Rachel Wood stole the limelight with her androgynous ensemble - a well-fitted tuxedo suit by Altuzarra.

"This is my third nomination and I have been to the Globes six times, and I have worn a dress every time," the Westworld actress, 29, told US host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

"I love dresses. I am not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women know they are not a requirement.

"You do not have to wear one if you do not want to... So this year, I said I am going as an homage to Marlene Dietrich and Victor Victoria, and David Bowie because it is his birthday."