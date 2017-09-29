S. Korean stars CL, Yook Sung Jae in town

Something is brewing for South Korean singer CL, 26, who has been seen out and about in the United States, where she is pursuing a solo career after her girl group 2NE1 was dissolved last year.

It could be her long-awaited US debut solo album, which has been several years in the making, or she could be announcing a solo concert tour.

Whatever it is, she is not ready to say more about it.

In town yesterday for ION Orchard's eighth anniversary celebrations, CL said in English at a press conference: "I have something ready that is going to be announced soon. But I cannot tell you right now. I will be busy very soon."

The media session was held on the 56th level of ION Orchard, where journalists and guests were given a preview of the observation deck ION Sky, which will be revamped and unveiled later this year.

South Korean singer-actor Yook Sung Jae, who was also present, will perform at tonight's ION8ight Anniversary Fashion Concert.

Fans may just spot Yook, 22, shopping around Orchard Road as he did not have the chance to do so the last time when he was in Singapore with his boy band BtoB a few years ago.

He said through a translator: "I am interested in fashion. I love shopping, and I know Singapore is a shopping haven.